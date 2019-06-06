The Stewy Way: Sun Prairie student gets to school early to high-five every student, every day

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Sun Prairie High School student gets to school early every day to greet every person that comes into the school.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Collin "Stewy" Stewart holds the front doors of Sun Prairie High School and gives each student a high-five.

"Usually I'm not having the best morning, and Stewy just has all this energy," said one student in a video posted by the school district. "It really just changes my whole attitude from the time I walk out of the car to the door."

The school calls this "The Stewy Way."

Check out the full video of Stewy in action below.



