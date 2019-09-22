The Ride event in Madison canceled due to poor weather

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - The Ride biking event in Madison has been canceled due to poor weather Sunday.

According to a post from The Ride's official Instagram page, Sunday's thunderstorms, rain and standing water on the course will make for unsafe biking conditions.

With more than 1,600 riders and 200 volunteers, the event was scheduled to start and end at the American Family Insurance Headquarters at 6000 American Parkway in Madison.

