The Ride event in Madison canceled due to poor weather
MADISON, Wis. - The Ride biking event in Madison has been canceled due to poor weather Sunday.
According to a post from The Ride's official Instagram page, Sunday's thunderstorms, rain and standing water on the course will make for unsafe biking conditions.
With more than 1,600 riders and 200 volunteers, the event was scheduled to start and end at the American Family Insurance Headquarters at 6000 American Parkway in Madison.
The Ride's most precious resource is our people: 1650+ riders, 200+ volunteers, several thousand family members and several thousand financial contributors to the mission. We are committed to ensure their safety and therefore have officially canceled The Ride for Sept 22, 2019. There is simply too much threat from thunderstorms, relentless rain and standing water along the course. TheRideWI.org/TheRide2019Canceled
