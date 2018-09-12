Quest to find all 85 Bucky statues leads to daylong trip, marriage proposal

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison sure knows how to show the love for Bucky the Badger. After nearly four months of Bucky on Parade, it's time to say goodbye to the summer extravaganza.

The project started with 65 artists who painted 85 Bucky the Badger statues. Those statues were placed around Madison and surrounding communities as a way for residents and tourists to explore the city and engage in a fun summer activity to find all of them and, consequentially, would garner some social media attention. The project was spearheaded by the Madison Area Sports Commission.

This project took two years of planning and hard work. The efforts even brought about some fantastic stories for those who braved the quest to find all 85.

Madison resident Sarah Lawinger gathered a group of 10 to find all Bucky statues in one day. She said it took 10 hours to get it all done.

"We knew they were taking all the Buckys away today so we wanted to just get out and accomplish this," Lawinger said. "We were all super sore the next day, but it was definitely worth it."

It was so worth it, they said, they would do it all again if they could.

"We're going to miss them. I hope they go to good homes! If someone wants to fund us to buy them, we would buy them," she said.

Lawinger's story is just one many stories that came out of this. The first story is how this all started.

"Our community loves Bucky and we love art so how do we put together a mascot that everyone loves and create a community event that everyone enjoys all summer long?" said project lead Kate Dale.

Dale said more than 2,000 people have claimed to have found all 85 Buckys this summer.

"It's been like a dream come true. We've been working on this project for so long, and we really hoped the community would embrace it the way that they did, but they did it on a whole new level," Dale said.

Dale said she's moved by the stories that came out of this project.

"We had a couple who got engaged at one of the statues," Dale said.

"They had seen all of them and at their 85th statue, he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. We have a woman who was a cancer survivor herself, and she made it her quest that by her 60th birthday, she'd find 60 of the statues. She's now found all 85, but the coolest part is she dressed up like all of them."

The project has received such positive feedback, many are left asking the question: Will they do this again?

"That's the million dollar question -- if we are going to do this again. Of course we'd love to do it in the future, especially with the love we've had. It definitely won't be coming back next year or in the next couple years. But it might be something down the road maybe five or 10 years we will do it again," Dale said.

Say bye to Bucky for now. At least he made it a great way to get out and explore the city this summer.

"We knew there would be a lot of love for Bucky and having him out on parade but what we saw was beyond our wildest expectations," Dale said.

To help celebrate the success of the project, a Bucky on Parade finale party will be held on Saturday, September 29 at the Kohl Center. Thirty of the Bucky statues will be auctioned off.