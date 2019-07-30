The price people pay to stay in Madison during Crossfit Games

MADISON, Wis. - The Crossfit Games bring some of the strongest athletes from all over the world, thousands of fans and millions of dollars to Dane County.

"It's $12 million in direct spending into the Dane County economy," said Jamie Patrick, the vice president of the Madison Area Sports Commission.

Part of that $12 million comes from the cost of hotels.

Some hotels charge about the same rate as normal to make their prices more competitive with other going rates.

Hotel Indigo is just one example. Adam Schomaker, the vice president of sales for the Great Lakes Management Group, said the hotel opened in April and this will be the hotel's first year hosting Crossfit Game guests.

"The average room rate here for Hotel Indigo would probably range anywhere from $180-$240," Schomaker said.

Right now, the average price to stay in at Hotel Indigo is about $250, which is just slightly above the high end price for a normal, non-event week in Madison.

Schomaker said because Hotel Indigo is a new hotel, he wants people to experience the hotel so the prices needed to stay relatively low to attract guests visiting Madison.

But other hotels are charging up to two and a half times their average rates.

Prices at the Sheraton during the games are $200-$400 a night. The rate for a regular non-eventful week ranges around $250 a night.

At the Holiday Inn, prices now are averaging $200. This time next month, they will average about $120.

The Edgewater costs about $320 per night during the Crossfit Games, but on any other nonevent week, people can expect to pay between $120-200 a night.

"It's right up there with some of our biggest events like World Dairy Expo. Crossfit Games is larger than Iron Man," Patrick said.

Hotels also adjust their prices based off Airbnb prices.

In fact, there's still availability in many hotels because of how many people are going for the cheaper option.

Airbnbs around Madison right now are less than half the price of many hotels.

A spokesperson for Airbnb said "The 2019 Crossfit Games appears as though it will bring the most Airbnb guest arrivals ever in Madison."

Patrick said they expect around 20,000 people per day at the Crossfit Games. The games start Thursday.

