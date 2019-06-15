The MILK Act would allow schools to serve all types of milk

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., introduced a bill that would allow schools to serve all types of milk, including flavored, 2 percent and whole, to students in school lunches.

The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act set the current nutrition standards. As of now, students can choose between flavored and unflavored skim and 1 percent milks with their lunches.

"Over-regulation has limited the healthy varieties of milk schools can serve students. Since these Obama-era regulations went into place, milk consumption has notably declined in schools across the country," Johnson said.

Watertown dairy farmer Carrie Mess said whole milk has nutrients that kids need to grow.

"Whole fat milk is actually pretty good for us. The fat in there really increases our satiety, which is the sensation of being full and that leads to us eating less overall," Mess said. "Plus, kids need those good fats for brain development."

I spoke with a dairy farmer today about the MILK Act, proposed by @RonJohnsonWI. If it passes, all types of milk will be served in schools. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/fVj4h2FAQr — Gabriella Bachara (@gabriellabachar) June 14, 2019

Mess said if the act passes, it would help dairy farmers because more kids would choose to drink milk.

"What really matters is building those healthy habits and a lot of kids will choose whole milk over skim milk," Mess said. "They think it tastes better, and I would rather a kid grab some milk over a soda or a really sugary energy drink."

