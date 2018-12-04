The Latest: Wisconsin Republicans advance lame-duck bills
MADISON, Wis. - Sweeping proposals to weaken the incoming governor and attorney general in Wisconsin have been advanced to the full Legislature for approval.
But the Republican-controlled committee around midnight Monday night did not advance a bill to change the date of the 2020 presidential primary, a move that would cost millions and drew widespread opposition from election officials.
That means that measure is all but dead.
The other proposals give outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker a final chance to reshape Wisconsin law before he leaves office next month.
Opponents cast them as a last-gasp power grab and attempt to invalidate the November election.
Committee approval sets up dramatic votes on the other measures Tuesday in the Senate and Assembly.
Other changes would limit early voting to two weeks and allow the Legislature to replace the attorney general when defending state laws.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Funeral services set to honor former President George H.W. Bush
Next Story
Water system back to normal at UW Hospital after flushing out lines to remove Legionella bacteria
Local And Regional News
- Water system back to normal at UW Hospital after flushing out lines to remove Legionella bacteria
- 'These poor victims may end up out on the street': Madison police investigate more scams
- 'Wisconsin is going to freak out': Kroeze, Shelton say state will love artist's top 10 performance
- Silver Alert canceled for missing 86-year-old Beloit man last seen in Madison
- All Madison libraries will have Narcan on-site by end of year
- 'An extraordinary man': Madison children's hospital shares generosity of former coach Mike McCarthy