The Bruce Lee of Waunakee? Martial artist stars in new Tarantino movie

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - When you step onto the mats at Moh’s Martial Arts, it becomes apparent you’ll learn more than how to kick or punch with proper form. Mike Moh is squeezing life lessons into his instruction, filling the time in between moves with wise words that both encourage and challenge his students.

“I'm passionate about martial arts. I'm passionate about teaching others. So it's a win-win. We'll just see where the universe takes me,” Moh said.

THE UPS AND DOWNS OF BEING AN ACTOR

Practicing martial arts has been an integral part of Moh’s life since he was a teenager. He even met his wife in a class. It wasn’t until 2007 that he figured out that his passion for martial arts could offer him a career in show business. That’s when Moh sent a demo tape to Jackie Chan’s management. Two weeks later, he was flying to Hong Kong to meet him.

“You never know who might be watching or paying attention, so you always have to be giving your best, always put your best foot forward,” Moh said, “and you know, luck happens to the people that are prepared.”

Moh started building his acting resume with smaller-scale roles. One that stood out to him was his role on a project called “Street Fighter”, where he got to play an iconic character in one of his favorite childhood video games.

“I remember shooting that out in Bulgaria, and I remember feeling for one of the first times, ‘this is actually a dream come true playing this character,’” Moh said.

His biggest break came with a Marvel series called “Inhumans”. The series on ABC was based on a comic series, and Moh played a character named Triton.

“Here I'm thinking, ‘Wow, it's a Marvel show. This is going to be a huge hit.’ And everybody talking to me in my ear saying, ‘get ready for a nice three to five years on a hit TV show,’” Moh said.

The show was canceled after just one season.

“What was devastating at the time actually became a blessing in disguise,” Moh said.

THE LUCKY BREAK HE FOUGHT FOR

Moh knew this wasn’t the end of his time in Hollywood.

“If you want to have a successful career as an artist or an actor, you have to persevere. You have to learn from your challenging times,” Moh said, “and I think that's what I've been able to do is turn negative things or challenging times into motivation to feed into successes.”

Moh was at his studio when he got a call from his agent.

“Quentin Tarantino is doing a film, and he's looking for Bruce Lee. And right there I said, ‘OK.’ And you hear my ears perk up. This is the kind of role I'm in the business for. Like, I'm born to play this role.”

The next day, he was on a plane heading to LA. Hours after that, he was sitting down with Tarantino.

“After I met him, it was kind of a surreal moment. I still have this very dream-like sequence of what it was like to meet him,” Moh said, “and it was great.”

Eventually, Moh was called back to do a table read with the likes of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“The who's who of Hollywood, and here I am on a flight from Madison, Wisconsin. ‘Hi guys!’” Moh joked.

For the next few months, Moh immersed himself in everything Bruce Lee. He mastered his unique style of martial arts, his natural mannerisms and his humor.

“That was my goal to just create the most authentic and most real portrayal of Bruce ever in media,” Moh said, “and I can't say if that's going to be the case or not, but that was my goal.”

That said, Moh admits he’s been preparing a lot longer than the months leading up to the filming.

“What kind of kid who watches a Bruce Lee movie doesn't get up on his feet and act out the movements, so I've been preparing my whole adolescence for this.”

Then, Moh was back in Los Angeles to shoot “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”. One of the biggest scenes in the movie is with Brad Pitt.

“I remember they have cast chairs off to the side, and there are two of them set up and one's for Brad and one's for me. And here I am finding myself just sitting next to Brad, just shooting the breeze,” Moh said.

Moh says he truly felt like an equal, something he appreciated.

“He {Brad Pitt} did everything he could possibly do to make me feel comfortable to make my performance and our performance together really shine on the screen,” Moh said, “so I credit him for giving me a lot of confidence and making me feel really welcome.”

A TRIANGLE OF PRIORITIES

While it could be an effective marketing tool, Moh doesn’t talk about his acting career during classes.

“I don't really advertise a lot of my acting life because when I'm here, I want to be present and I want to be Mr. Moh the teacher,” Moh said.

That deliberate act of staying present applies to his wife and kids as well.

“I have this triangle. I've got my family, I've got my martial arts career, I've got my acting career. And as long as all three are strong and I'm feeling happy, that's when I'm at my best,” Moh said. “Right now, I would love to focus on seeing where this acting career can take me because I've worked really long and hard to build something, and I owe it to myself to see how far I can go.”

While he admits there could never be another Bruce Lee, Moh’s open to taking on the challenge and responsibility that comes with being an Asian American action star that kids can look up to.

“I mean, that mantle is up for the taking, and I'm ready to grab it.”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” opens in theaters Friday.

