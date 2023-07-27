Downtown Madison move-out 2022

Trash sits on the curb in downtown Madison as thousands of students move out of campus-area apartments.

 WISC-TV/Channel3000 file photo.

MADISON, Wis. -- This week's warm weather serves as a reminder that the annual large-scale downtown apartment move-out period is creeping closer.

Traditionally, many campus-area leases have run from August 15 of one year to August 14 of the following year, leading to a mass moveout that has often resulted in numerous pieces of furniture and other unwanted belongings left abandoned on curbs. Other downtown areas see numerous leases run from August 1 to July 31.