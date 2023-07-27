MADISON, Wis. -- This week's warm weather serves as a reminder that the annual large-scale downtown apartment move-out period is creeping closer.
Traditionally, many campus-area leases have run from August 15 of one year to August 14 of the following year, leading to a mass moveout that has often resulted in numerous pieces of furniture and other unwanted belongings left abandoned on curbs. Other downtown areas see numerous leases run from August 1 to July 31.
City officials are asking people who live in the area and who are moving to start planning ahead to limit the amount of usable furniture and other items from ending up in a landfill. According to the city's streets division, each year more than one million pounds of material ends up being tossed due to the annual move-out wave.
For items that may be of use to someone else, the city recommends donating them to area thrift stores. Some of those stores will make home visits to pick up donated items.
When it comes to items that should be disposed of, Downtown residents should start getting rid of them early. That can be done through normal scheduled trash pickups or by taking items to the city's trash drop-off sites.
During that period, residents in the downtown area will not have to fill out a work order to request free disposal of large items like couches or mattresses; beginning August 18, a work order will again be required. Work orders are still required for items that require a fee for disposal, such as microwaves and air conditioners.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Office of Sustainability recommends downtown residents pack smart, using things like suitcases or reusable containers to store and move belongings rather than buying new cardboard boxes. Clothing and other fabric items can serve as packing material for fragile items, and kitchen items should be packed last to avoid creating waste from additional takeout meals.