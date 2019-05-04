‘The ambiance here is electric': Grateful Shed Truckyard brings new experience to Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - The latest Wisconsin Dells attraction doesn’t have waterslides or roller coasters, but you’ll likely recognize some Madison favorites in the one-of-a-kind space.

"Fun is an understatement, I think,” Ben Roberts said. "It’s sort of the feeling of a fancy game in your backyard."

"It's ecstatic, exhilarating,” Jason Field said. "The ambiance here is electric."

More than anything, Field, the owner, said the Grateful Shed Truckyard is an experience.

"My focus when people walk in this door is to make sure I create the most unique experience and family memory that they've ever had in their lives,” he said.

That may be a lofty goal in the Wisconsin Dells, but the people involved are aiming high. Visitors will even find a bus hanging from the ceiling, along with several revamped vans around the open space.

"It's not just another restaurant and bar,” Field said. The Grateful Shed Truckyard brings the concept of food trucks inside.

"It's going to be be a wild ride, I think,” said Roberts, the CEO of Pasqual’s Cantina, which is based in Madison. He will serve Mexican fare out of one of the food trucks in the large space.

"It's very fun. We already have a culture of closeness with our employees back in Madison. In here, we're physically and mentally close,” Roberts said with a laugh

The truckyard also offers a Melted grilled cheese truck, a Double Shot coffee stand, a bar and a Tavernakaya cart for Asian food.

"Look at this place. I think it's beautiful. I think it's unique,” Tavernakaya owner Michael Ding said. “I think bringing the food cart and food truck culture up to the Wisconsin Dells is a great idea."

"This is an experience where you can have a taco, have a grilled cheese, have some sushi, grab a coffee, and a bar,” Roberts said. “And then with the things coming, we'll have outside seating, firepits and outdoor games. People aren't going to want to leave."

Although the trucks won’t be moving, Field thinks the Grateful Shed is going somewhere by creating something unique in Madison’s backyard.

"There's Jenga behind me. There's VW (Volkswagen) buses inside here,” he said. “There’s nothing like it within 200 miles of here."

Located in a city of fun, those behind the project say they’re turning up the heat.

"I think it fits in really well,” Roberts said. “I think it changes things up a bit. It ups the game."

The Grateful Shed Truckyard has a soft opening Saturday night for locals and business associates and will be officially opening Sunday at 11 a.m. The grand opening celebration is May 11.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.