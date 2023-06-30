Downtown Madison air quality

MADISON, Wis. -- The air quality over Madison may be improving, but experts say we can likely expect hazy conditions to return as the summer wears on.

An abnormally early start to wildfire season in Canada, which doesn't normally peak until July and August, has produced a number of air quality advisories for Wisconsin already. Earlier this week, officials at the DNR said the last time they had to issue an Air Quality Advisory was more than a decade ago. So far this year, they've already issued nine -- and some experts say more could be on the way as wildfire season continues.