MADISON, Wis. -- The air quality over Madison may be improving, but experts say we can likely expect hazy conditions to return as the summer wears on.
An abnormally early start to wildfire season in Canada, which doesn't normally peak until July and August, has produced a number of air quality advisories for Wisconsin already. Earlier this week, officials at the DNR said the last time they had to issue an Air Quality Advisory was more than a decade ago. So far this year, they've already issued nine -- and some experts say more could be on the way as wildfire season continues.
Dr. Tracey Holloway, a professor at UW-Madison's Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, says we likely haven't seen the last of smoky skies from Canada this year.
"Since usually we have more smoke in July and August, where we're just getting into that part of the year, it would not be surprising to have more smoky days ahead," Dr. Holloway said.
Whether those smoky days are as bad as we experienced this past week depends on a handful of other factors, she explained.
"Part of it has to do with where the fires are burning, which way the winds are blowing. And whether the winds are pushing the smoke over Wisconsin in a way that it kind of sits here and builds up, or whether we're just the flyover country, so to speak, as it's moving from Canada further out," Dr. Holloway said.
So what made this week so bad?
"This past week, we've had two big issues, record large fires in Canada, and wind patterns that we're carrying that to Wisconsin and letting it build up here," Dr. Holloway said.
Dr. Holloway says even if we don't see air quality hit unhealthy thresholds again this summer, this may be something we see more often in the future.
"Scientists have been predicting for a long time that as the planet got warmer, ground got drier, that we would be expecting to see more wildfires and more smoke. So what we're seeing now is more fires and smoke than we've seen in the past. And it would be expected that that trend would continue into the future," Dr. Holloway said. "What days are unhealthy here in Madison? That depends on a mix of factors that vary every day. So I hope that we don't have very many of these days. But unfortunately, they may be coming our way more frequently than they have in the past."
While there may not be much we can do about where the wildfire smoke drifts, there are ways to make sure those dangerous particles that can lead to a host of respiratory issues in the future don't settle in our lungs.
"If you're outside, especially if you're in a vulnerable group, or if it's an especially bad air day, the N95 masks can be really effective at reducing your exposure. One study found that they reduced the amount of particles you breathe in by a factor of 14, so less than 1/10 of what you'd be breathing in without a mask," Dr. Holloway said. "So many of us have those N95 masks at home from years dealing with COVID, so this would be a good day to bring them out when the AQI is in the red or purple."
The most recent Air Quality Advisory from the Wisconsin DNR was allowed to expire at noon on Friday, and air conditions are expected to improve through the 4th of July weekend.
