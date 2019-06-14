The 115th Fighter Wing trains at night and causes noise in the sky

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The 115th Fighter Wing pilots normally fly during the day, but this week, they're taking to the sky at night.

"We need to fly at night, so we can practice and use the tools and techniques that we don't use during the day in order to make sure we are proficient and safe," pilot Victor McCoy said.

As a part of training, the pilots have to practice their everyday tasks in all conditions, including total darkness.

"At night we have an increased complexity because it's very difficult for us to see what is going on out there in the air and on the ground," McCoy said.

These tools include night vision goggles that help the pilots see more clearly in the dark.

This is a look through a night vision goggle that the pilots use when they're flying at night.

The pilots follow noise abatement procedures to make their practice less disturbing for nearby residents.

"We try to minimize our thrust when taking off in order to minimize a lot of the noise," McCoy said. "We try to get our airplane as far from or quickly away from the ground as possible."

There will be more night training sessions from June 17 through June 20.

