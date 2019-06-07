‘That flag stands for love': LGBTQ community celebrates historic moment

MADISON, Wis. - The LGBTQ community statewide is celebrating a victory, calling a bright new addition to the state Capitol symbolic of change.

For the first time in state history, the governor’s office ordered the rainbow pride flag to be flown Friday in honor of Pride Month.

'It's something we've been waiting for for forever,” LGBTQ advocate Yosh Mayans said. “The fact that it took this long is crazy.’

After years of feeling isolated and left in the dark, the colors were a welcome sight for those in the LGBTQ community.

"It's just something over the years you don't feel comfortable about,” onlooker Martha Hansen said. "I'm a lesbian, and I take pride, and I'm happy to not have to hide and happy we live in a supportive community."

“Right when I heard, I’m like, ‘I have to be here. No way am I going to miss this,’” Mayans said. “This is history in the making."

For advocates like Clay Thomas, the flag is a chance to reflect and a visible reminder to everyone of how far they’ve come.

"We are, like, riding on the shoulders of giants with all that has been done over the course of history to make it so we can be out and proud,” Thomas said.

"We're finally getting recognized for who we are. We can actually be who we are, not have to worry about being different,” Mayans said. “We're not different; we're the same as everyone else."

A historic moment 🌈🌈🌈



The Rainbow Pride Flag is flying at the Wisconsin Capitol for the first time. You can catch it throughout June. #PrideMonth #PrideMonth2019 #news3now @channel_3000 pic.twitter.com/YVS54HVFE5 — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) June 7, 2019

"Now it's much more acceptable. People are welcoming and inclusive, and it's a big change,” Hansen said. “It's a great change."

The executive order from the office of Governor Tony Evers said, “Publicly displaying the Rainbow Flag sends a clear and unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can live without fear of persecution, judgment, or discrimination.”

"It's an emotional feeling, happy feeling, sad feeling -- all in all, it's amazing, and I'm glad it finally happened,” Mayans said.

For those gathered to watch the flag rise, it's a bright point in history.

"It feels like love,” Thomas said. “That flag stands for love."

Not everyone is happy about the rainbow pride flag. State Rep. Scott Allen told The Associated Press that the rainbow flag "advocates a behavior or lifestyle that some Wisconsin residents may not condone. Therefore, it is divisive."

Evers is authorizing other state government buildings and any jurisdiction in the state to fly the pride flag in June, as well. The flag at the Capitol will fly until June 30.



