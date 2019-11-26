Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Thanksgiving travel starts now, could be impacted by weather Thanksgiving travel starts now, could be impacted by weather

MADISON, Wis. - More than 1.1 million people in Wisconsin will travel for Thanksgiving weekend, 1 million of those travelers will be driving, according to the AAA.

State Patrol is already seeing more drivers on the road and that will continue to grow through Thursday, according to Master Trooper James Kicmol.

“Most people want to get their holiday started as soon as possible,” Kicmol said.

The expected winter storm might impact those traveling by car.

“It's something that could affect their travels. It could slow them down. They may come upon parts of highways that aren't necessarily impassable but might be a whole lot more difficult to travel on,” Kicmol said.

If drivers get stuck, troopers said to stay in the car until help arrives.

“That's going to offer them some safety, safety from traffic, it's also going to offer safety from any of the conditions that may exist,” Kicmol said.

While packing, make sure to bring the essentials, including a spare tire and winter safety kit.

The airport is predicting the heaviest amount of travelers Tuesday night through Wednesday.

"We do anticipate increased traffic, today, tomorrow and definitely Wednesday,” Dane County Regional Airport spokesperson Brent McHenry.

McHenry said the current forecast should not impact air travel.

"We are monitoring it,” McHenry said. “You know right now it doesn't look too impactful to Madison but that can shift in a moment's notice."

It is recommended to keep track of flight updates such as delays and cancellations before you get to the airport.

Whether it’s travel by air or by car, travel experts say to leave extra time during peak times like Thanksgiving weekend.

