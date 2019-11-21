Thanksgiving meal food prices remain stable this year in Wisconsin

John Moore/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Thanksgiving meal food prices have remained stable in Wisconsin this year, according to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau's annual Marketbasket Survey.

According to a release, the Marketbasket Survey is an informal look at the price of popular food items used to prepare a Thanksgiving meal serving 10 people. Wisconsin food prices can be compared with food prices across the country.

This year, the state survey found Wisconsin's total was $61.57 in 2019, which is a slight increase from last year's $60.17 total. The national total was $62.32 in 2019.

"Thanksgiving is a time for many Wisconsin families to gather around the dinner table and enjoy a home-cooked meal that consists of many local food products," said Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Director of Communications Sarah Hetke.

To complete the survey, Wisconsin Farm Bureau members collected price samples of 15 food items, including turkey, cranberries, sweet potatoes and rolls, at 29 communities in November.

The volunteers looked for best possible prices without using coupons or promotional deals, the release said.

Farmers' share has decreased steadily in retail grocery prices and is now at 14.6%. Out of the $61.57, farmers' share is $8.98.

"After accounting for bills and other payments that need to be made, farmers' net income off each retail food dollar is just 8 cents," Hetke said. "Wisconsin shoppers can support farmers by purchasing food products that are grown and raised in our state and across the Midwest."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.