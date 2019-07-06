Texas police identify ice cream licker as juvenile girl
LUFKIN, Texas - Police in East Texas say a teenager from San Antonio is suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.
Blue Bell Creameries said in a statement that it determined a Walmart store in Lufkin was where "the malicious act of food tampering took place."
A short video posted to social media last week shows the teenage girl laughing as she places the top back on the half-gallon container and returning it to the freezer.
What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS— Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019
Blue Bell says the container that was "compromised" was found and removed.
The company says "food tampering is not a joke."
Lufkin police said Friday that they don't intend to charge the teen with tampering with a consumer product.
It's not clear if juvenile justice authorities may charge her.
