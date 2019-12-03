PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Tests: More Wisconsin wells contaminated with fecal matter

Posted: Dec 03, 2019 12:05 PM CST

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 12:05 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Additional tests show a handful of southwestern Wisconsin wells are contaminated with manure.

Scientists tested 34 private wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in mid-August and found 25, or 73%, were contaminated with human and livestock manure. Nineteen of the 34 wells, or 56%, were contaminated with pathogens including salmonella and cryptosporidium.

