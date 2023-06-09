MADISON, Wis. -- Thursday's announcement that a tentative local government funding deal was reached was a relief for first responders like Randall Pickering.
To Pickering, the chief of the recently-combined Lakeside Fire and Rescue agency serving Edgerton, Milton and surrounding areas, the deal was a reflection of the work that went into helping local governments cover the bills for their essential operations.
"I've been doing this for a little over 40 years, and what I realized was this is probably the biggest effort statewide to help emergency services in 40+ years," he told News 3 Now on Friday.
In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, specifically highlighted the impacts the deal would have on first responders.
“When these bills become law, every local government and school in the state will see a significant increase in available resources," LeMahieu said. "Wisconsinites will benefit from better roads, increased school funding and enhanced public safety – including required investments from local governments in police, fire and EMS.”
Rural fire departments in particular have been forced to rely on volunteers and have fewer resources to work with, Pickering said.
It was concerns about short staffing and financial reasons that led Edgerton, Milton and the surrounding communities to come together to form a single unified fire protection district, which began combined operations in February.
"We've been working through those challenges, but when you don't have the funding to be able to actually make the changes you want to make, you're just plain handcuffed," he said.
Pickering did not share early estimates of how much money his department could receive but said it is "significant."
"It really does mean the potential of adding several additional resources in a world where that has just not been possible up to this point," he said.
