Tentative settlement between Taco Bell, Madison, revives liquor license possibility

MADISON, Wis - Thanks to a tentative settlement between Taco Bell and Madsion, those dreaming of enjoying beer or wine at Taco Bell may soon see thier wishes granted.

A resolution by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and two council members was introduced Tuesday, and would allow the Taco Bell on State Street to sell beer and wine until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The agreement is the latest development in a legal battle between the two parties that began after former Mayor Paul Soglin vetoed the license after it had been approved by the Madison Alcohol License Review Committee and the Common Council in 2017. Soglin cited public health and safety concerns as the primary reasons for vetoing the license.

The veto survived two override attempts in the Common Council.

Flynn Restaurant Group, which owns Applebee's, Panera and Taco Bell restaurants, responded with a lawsuit in the spring of 2018, claiming that the license was denied arbitrarily. A Dane County judge later ruled in favor of the restaurant. The city appealed this decision.

If the Common Council and the Alcohol License Review Committee approve the settlement, the beer and wine license must be issued within 15 days. Upon issuance, both sides would make a joint motion to nullify the Circuit Court decision and then dismiss the litigation.

