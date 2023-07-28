MADISON, Wis. -- Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to tens of thousands in southern Wisconsin Friday night.
A strong line of storms raced from northwest to southeast starting Friday evening and into the night, prompting multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.
As of 11 p.m., the storms had moved out of south-central Wisconsin and into the Milwaukee area.
In the storms' wake, people across the state found themselves without power.
MG&E reported more than 13,000 customers in the Madison area, particularly on the city's north side, are in the dark as of 11 p.m. A notice on the company's website said it is not able to estimate when customers' power will be restored.
Alliant Energy, meanwhile, reported more than 21,000 customers across the state without power, including nearly 12,000 in Sauk County and more than 3,600 in Juneau County, as of 10 p.m. The company's outage map was not updating with additional information as of late Friday.
We Energies reported more than 20,000 Wisconsin customers are without power as of 11 p.m., including more than 8,200 in Jefferson County and nearly 2,000 in Dodge County.
Prior to the main line of storms moving into the region, another cell prompted multiple tornado warnings in southwestern Wisconsin. News 3 Now's Platteville Skycam captured a wall cloud forming prior to the tornado warning's issuance.
Large hail was also reported in parts of Grant and Lafayette counties; viewers shared photos of hail up to the size of golf balls and tennis balls.
News 3 Now and Channel3000.com will have additional coverage of the storms on Saturday.