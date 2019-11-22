Temporary emergency shipments of propane headed to Wisconsin

WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved temporary emergency shipments of propane to the Midwest.

Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind was one of the members of Congress who sent a letter to the FERC's chairman expressing concerns over propane distribution.

This year's late harvest and colder temperatures have caused the region to face a potential propane shortage.

"Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites rely on propane gas to heat their homes and businesses and operate their farms. These emergency shipments will ensure that they will be able to continue to do that," Kind said in a release.

"However, we need to keep working to find a long-term solution so shortages and emergency declarations like this don't keep happening."

According to Kind, nearly 250,000 residents and a number of businesses throughout Wisconsin rely on propane fuel.

Farmers rely on propane to heat poultry and livestock barns as well as dry wet corn crops and operate grain elevators.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared an energy emergency in anticipation of high demand.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.