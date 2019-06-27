Temperatures near 90 degrees for Shake the Lake on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. - Officials expect big crowds to flock to Lake Monona this Saturday for the fifth annual Shake the Lake event.

While the country and rock music acts may heat up the stages, Mother Nature is going to provide some heat of her own.

An Alert Day is in the forecast Saturday for temperatures near 90. With high humidity levels, it could feel like the middle to upper 90s when gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Since this is the first real hot stretch of weather of the year in Madison, officials with Shake the Lake say it's important to practice heat safety.

"Hydrate, I think that's an important piece," Vice President of the Madison Mallards Liz Kern said. "We'll have water throughout all the stands, but it's smart to be responsible and plan ahead and wear sunscreen if they are participating in other event activities throughout the day."

Officials are providing extra opportunities to stay hydrated during the festivities. They are allowing each patron to bring a 20-ounce factory-sealed water bottle into the event zone. They also said they would be working with the Madison Water Utility wagon to provide on-site water refilling stations.

The fireworks over Lake Monona are set to start at 10 p.m. Temperatures could still be in the 80s as those colors light up the night sky.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.