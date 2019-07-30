Teens, young child, spotted leaving scene of crash involving stolen car, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said three teens and a young child were seen leaving a crash scene involving a stolen car.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on West Beltline Highway, near Old Sauk Road, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesman for the Madison Police Department.

Witnesses told officers someone was driving a Pontiac G6 recklessly while heading east, eventually cutting off another car and causing the crash.

The Pontiac G6 ended up rolling several times and three teens and a young child were spotted getting out of the car. The group got into a Dodge Durango before police arrived, DeSpain said.

Police said the Pontiac's windows were shattered and the crash left debris all over the highway.

The temporary plates on the car are listed as stolen, DeSpain said.

Investigators are still working to see who owns the car.

There were key fobs to two other cars inside the car, DeSpain said.

Responding officers also noticed the smell of marijuana inside the Pontiac, police said.

