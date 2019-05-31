Teens, young adults most likely to visit ER for heat-related illnesses

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - New data shows that Wisconsin teens and adults ages 15 to 34 are the most likely to visit an emergency room for heat-related illnesses.

Public health officials say that finding is surprising because the majority of heat safety notices are targeted toward seniors and children.

"This finding was somewhat surprising, as the majority of public health alerts during heat waves focus on the very young and the very old since they are at higher risk for death and longer hospitalizations," a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said.

Officials said the department plans to remind more teens and working-age people about staying in air-conditioned areas on hot days and drinking plenty of water.

