Teens pistol-whipped, robbed while trying to sell sneakers, said police

MADISON, Wis. - A 17-year-old from Waunakee was trying to sell his blue Jordan brand shoes on Snapchat, according to Madison police.

Another teen said he was interested in the sneakers, so they agreed to meet in the 3100 block of Churchill Drive in Madison, said Madison police.

The 17-year-old victim brought three friends to the meeting. When they got to Churchill Drive, two other teens, one presumed to be the purchaser, got into the victim's car. Both of the teens showed handguns and demanded the victims turn over everything they had.

The gunmen then hit the three victims in the head with their weapons before leaving with two backpacks, one containing the shoes.

The teen victims were not seriously hurt, but one teen did faint while talking to an officer. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police describe one of the suspects as a black male in his late teens, with a lighter complexion and curly reddish hair. The other suspect is described as a black male in his late teens.



