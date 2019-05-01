Teens arrested for allegedly flashing BB gun at Madison, Middleton students

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly flashing a BB gun at students attending a few Madison and Middleton schools.

On Tuesday, two 16-year-old James Madison Memorial High School students were arrested in the Thomas Jefferson Middle School parking lot in Madison for allegedly pointing a handgun at a Middleton High School student Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, the Middleton High School resource officer had alerted other school resource officers about the incident and asked them to be vigilant for two teens in a white Buick.

The James Madison Memorial High School SRO saw the teens pull into the middle school parking lot and called for back-up.

After a search of the vehicle, officers found three BB guns that officers said looked "very real."

Police are also investigating if reports of car windows being shot out by BBs in the Memorial High School parking lot Monday morning are connected to the teens.

