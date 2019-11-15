Teenager steals unlocked vehicle from driveway, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison teenager was arrested Friday morning for stealing an unlocked car from a driveway.

According to the Madison Police Department, a woman left her unlocked car running in the driveway of her home on the 5700 block of Hammersley Road.

While the woman was inside, the 14-year old allegedly got into the car and drove off.

An officer said later spotted the car driving recklessly near another vehicle that was reported Thursday morning under similar circumstances.

The officer didn't chase the vehicles, but followed them as they nearly caused crashes near Jefferson Middle School on Gammon Road.

The teenagers eventually parked at the middle school and then started to run away.

Police were able to arrest the suspect from Friday's theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

