Teen taken into custody after posting threat toward Janesville middle school on social media

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A teen was taken into custody Friday night after the Janesville Police Department was notified of a threat to Marshall Middle School, according to a news release.

Police said the threat, which displayed a photo of a gun, was posted on social media. The 14-year-old juvenile was found and arrested for terrorist threats, according to the release. Officers confirmed the gun was fake.

