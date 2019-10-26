Teen taken into custody after posting threat toward Janesville middle school on social media
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A teen was taken into custody Friday night after the Janesville Police Department was notified of a threat to Marshall Middle School, according to a news release.
Police said the threat, which displayed a photo of a gun, was posted on social media. The 14-year-old juvenile was found and arrested for terrorist threats, according to the release. Officers confirmed the gun was fake.
