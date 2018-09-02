Teen struck by vehicle on Highway 13

elvis santana/freeimages.com

ROME, Wis. - A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 13 early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The teen had left her parents' vehicle to retrieve a life jacket that had blown out of a boat they were towing, according to a news release on Sunday. As she ran to get the life jacket from the southbound shoulder of Highway 13, she was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Michael Geiger, a Rome resident.

The teen, who is from Franklin, Wisconsin, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rome Police Department.