News

Teen struck by vehicle on Highway 13

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 01:35 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 01:35 PM CDT

ROME, Wis. - A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 13 early Saturday morning, according to officials. 

The teen had left her parents' vehicle to retrieve a life jacket that had blown out of a boat they were towing, according to a news release on Sunday. As she ran to get the life jacket from the southbound shoulder of Highway 13, she was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Michael Geiger, a Rome resident.

The teen, who is from Franklin, Wisconsin, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the  Rome Police Department. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration