Teen sexually assaulted in a parking lot on city's west side, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they are searching for several suspects after a 17-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted near Woodman's on South Gammon Road.

Officers responded to the Woodman's at 8:42 p.m. on Friday. The teen said the group of suspects attend the same school and that she recently met them, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The victim asked the suspects for a ride to her residence, according to police. The suspects drove to a nearby parking lot, where one of the men had inappropriate sexual contact with her in the vehicle, police said.

The victim then walked to Woodman's, where staff contacted police.