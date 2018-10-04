Teen says, 'If any of them jump in, shoot' during fight that escalated to shooting, complaint says
Teen denies order to shoot
MADISON, Wis. - The victim of a shooting on Madison's east side told police the shooter was ordered to shoot, according to the criminal complaint.
Jamie J.C. Hayes, 17, and Duan Briggs, 21, are charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after officials said Briggs fired multiple shots, hitting and injuring a 16-year-old LaFollette High School student and striking an occupied car.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Hayes had told Briggs to shoot during a fight on Sept. 26 that involved Hayes' brother.
"If any of them jump in, shoot," Hayes told Briggs, according to the complaint.
Hayes told police he never told Briggs to shoot. Briggs fired the gun several times, according to the complaint.
Briggs and Hayes were in court Wednesday. Both are in jail on $50,000 cash bonds. Court records show they will be back in court on Oct. 11 for a preliminary hearing.
- Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
