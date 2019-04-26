Teen lured victim into bathroom at Madison school and sexually assaulted her, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a 15-year-old boy Thursday in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Madison high school in January.

The teen faces tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and false imprisonment of a 17-year-old female, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Police said the assault happened in January when the victim was lured into a bathroom and assaulted at La Follette High School during non-school hours on a weekend day.

Spokesperson Julie Laundrie said the victim came forward on Tuesday to report the incident.

Laundrie confirmed the incident was unrelated to an alleged sexual assault that happened at the same high school in February.

