Teen injured after candle sparks fire at Madison mobile home Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 21, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- A teen was injured Thursday after a fire at mobile home on Madison's north side, Fire Department officials said.Crews were called to the home in the 400 block of Starling Lane just after 8:20 p.m. for a report that a candleflame had lit some clothes on fire.Officials said a teen who was at home at the time was able to put out the fire using a garden hose, but was injured in the process. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital.Firefighters confirmed that a candle appeared to have been burning near where some clothing was hung up. A light haze of smoke could be seen throughout the home.The burned clothes were taken outside and the home was ventilated.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular $1 million, $100K and $50K Powerball winning tickets sold in Wisconsin Friend remembers tattoo artist who died in Beltline motorcycle crash Tuesday 'We just want him home': Family offers $10K reward for return of missing Sauk County teen Police arrest man accused of stealing from Madison construction site, leading officers on pursuit Madison salon downsizing due to rising cost of rent Latest News Teen injured after candle sparks fire at Madison mobile home Apparent 'safety feature' leads to toddler being locked in car Rock County Sheriff's Office warning of scam calls impersonating former sheriff Friends and admirers of Tony Bennett react to the news of his death Beloit launches new program to help more kids access Krueger Pool More News