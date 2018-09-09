News

Teen in jail after threatening METRO bus driver, Madison officers

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 05:47 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison teenager is in the Dane County Jail after threatening a METRO bus driver and Madison police officers.

Police say it happened on the 800 block of Badger Road just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They say they arrived and found a belligerent teenager threatening to punch a METRO bus driver. The teen was riding the bus.

When police arrested him, officers say he fought with them, and they found that he was carrying a handgun. 

The teen faces multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, marijuana possession with intent to deliver, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The teen is a minor, so we are not releasing his name at this time.

