Teen falls asleep at wheel, crashes into tow truck, sheriff says
GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Darlington teen crashed his car into a tow truck after falling asleep behind the wheel, according to a release by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened Tuesday on State Highway 11 in Gratiot Township.
Matthew J. King, 16, of Darlington, was driving eastbound on State Highway 11 when he fell asleep and went into the other lane of traffic, according to the release. His vehicle ended up hitting a tow truck.
Alex R. Douglas, 41, of Darlington, was driving the tow truck, according to the release.
No one was hurt, but as mentioned in the news release, King’s vehicle was damaged and towed from the scene.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Kwik Trip announces Glazers potato chips, calls them 'big news'
Next Story
Fighting the stigma, reducing the shame: Meet the local group helping veterans, public manage PTSD
Local And Regional News
- Fighting the stigma, reducing the shame: Meet the local group helping veterans, public manage PTSD
- MFD: Improperly disposed cigarette likely caused fire on apartment building deck
- Investigators probe cause of Wisconsin fire that killed 6
- State agents investigate police shooting in Menasha
- You can't live off Ramen! New online program tackles food insecurity among college students
- 'Jamison oozed life': Mother of boy who died in Wisconsin River remembers son