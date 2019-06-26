Teen falls asleep at wheel, crashes into tow truck, sheriff says

GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Darlington teen crashed his car into a tow truck after falling asleep behind the wheel, according to a release by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Tuesday on State Highway 11 in Gratiot Township.

Matthew J. King, 16, of Darlington, was driving eastbound on State Highway 11 when he fell asleep and went into the other lane of traffic, according to the release. His vehicle ended up hitting a tow truck.

Alex R. Douglas, 41, of Darlington, was driving the tow truck, according to the release.

No one was hurt, but as mentioned in the news release, King’s vehicle was damaged and towed from the scene.

