Teen driver killed while fleeing police
MILWAUKEE - Police say a teenage driver was killed while fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle in Milwaukee.
Officers say they saw the 19-year-old man driving in a reckless manner about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the city's south side and tried to pull him over. The driver refused to stop, fled at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed into some parked cars. He died at the scene.
Authorities say two passengers, a 20-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were seriously injured.
Local And Regional News
- Teen driver killed while fleeing police
- Police investigate suspicious deaths in Waukesha
- Pecatonica River flooding forces Darlington schools to close Wednesday
- Apple orchards impacted by wet weather this season
- Bonds now on sale to fund Olbrich Botanical Gardens expansion project
- Brewers to face Rockies in NLDS