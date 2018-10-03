News

Teen driver killed while fleeing police

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 07:28 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Police say a teenage driver was killed while fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle in Milwaukee.

Officers say they saw the 19-year-old man driving in a reckless manner about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the city's south side and tried to pull him over. The driver refused to stop, fled at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed into some parked cars. He died at the scene.

Authorities say two passengers, a 20-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were seriously injured.

