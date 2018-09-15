News

Teen displayed handgun, made threat on Madison's east side, police say

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 12:41 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 12:41 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to an incident on the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road after a caller said a teenager displayed a handgun on Friday afternoon.

A 50-year-old man told police he got a call from his teenage son who said he was threatened by some friends, one of whom was the 16-year-old with the gun. Police responded to the incident at 12:15 p.m.

The teen is still at large and no charges have been made, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Police are still investigating the incident. 

