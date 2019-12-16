Teen crashes stolen car into light pole, flees with group in suspected stolen SUV, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they have probable cause to arrest a 13-year-old boy who crashed a stolen car into a light pole at East Towne Mall early Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, the teen was driving a stolen Toyota Camry recklessly in the East Towne Mall parking lot when he lost control and crashed it into a light pole. Police said another group of teens who were in a white SUV, which is also believed to be stolen, got the injured teen driver into their vehicle.

The teens drove off, leaving two injured passengers in the Toyota Camry, which had caught fire, according to the report. The passengers were able to get out and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Later, the injured teen driver showed up in the same emergency room, claiming he had been injured while riding a bike.

Police said they have probable cause to arrest the 13-year-old for hit-and-run causing injuries. Middleton police are handling the stolen car case.

