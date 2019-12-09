Teen cited after falling asleep at wheel, crashing vehicle into corn field, deputies say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF CLARNO, Wis. - An Illinois teen was cited after his vehicle was found abandoned in the middle of a corn field, according to a release by the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a field along the N100 block of Highway 69 in the Town of Clarno, the release said.

They determined the vehicle in the field had been involved in a crash.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle was driving southbound when it exited the roadway and entered the west ditch, the release said.

The vehicle hit a fence and came to rest in a cornfield.

Deputies discovered Areli Vazquez Tapia, 18, of Orangeville, Illinois, was driving the vehicle. Vazquez Tapia told deputies he fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, the release said.

Vazquez Tapia was cited for operating without a valid driver's license, failure to keep a vehicle under control, failure to notify police of an accident and hit-and-run to property adjacent to a highway, the release said.

