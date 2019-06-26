Teen caught jumping out of window at Rock County Sheriff's Office headed to prison

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The teenager accused of jumping out of a window at the Rock County Sheriff's Office is headed to prison.

A sentencing hearing was held for 18-year-old Quantrell Schwartzlow in Rock County court on Wednesday.

The Orfordville teen pleaded guilty to separate charges of escape and strangulation in April.

He'll spend four years in prison, followed by four years of extended supervision upon his release.

Schwartzlow was initially arrested on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and battery. He was taken into custody in Orfordville on October 18.

Staff at the Rock County Sheriff's Office said he initially refused an interview following that arrest, but changed his mind as he was being led to the jail. Officials said he was briefly left unattended in the locked interview room and escaped through a second story window.

Video from the Sheriff's Office shows the then 17-year-old in handcuffs and a detective leaving the room. Moments later, Schwartzlow is seen opening a window and diving out headfirst.

The video inside the interview room also recorded the detective discovering that Schwartzlow was gone about 14 minutes after he left.

"Oh, no (expletive) way," the detective is heard saying.

Eventually deputies captured Schwartzlow about four hours later.

After this escape, the teen was charged with felony escape.

Quantrell Schwartzlow will spend the next four years in prison, followed by four years of extended supervision.



