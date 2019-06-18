Teen attacked by group during robbery, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A teenager says he was attacked by several other teens while walking on Madison's north side.

Officers were called out to the 1300 block of Northport Drive around 9 p.m. Monday.

The 17-year-old victim told officers the group approached him from behind, placed him in a bear hug, before taking him into a parking lot and attacking him.

A passerby called police to report the teen was being punched and stomped on, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Joel Despain, the public information officer for the MPD, said the group of teens made off with the victim's Apple AirPods.

The 17-year-old had bumps and bruises but did not wish to go to the hospital, Despain said.

