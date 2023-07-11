Why Amazon’s Prime Day is in July

New York (CNN) — Amazon Prime Day is back again, starting Tuesday. But a random couple of days in July does, indeed, feel a bit random. Here’s why Amazon made the seemingly nonsensical decision to throw what could be one of its biggest sales days into the middle of the summer.

Amazon holds Prime Day in July every year to juice sales numbers during what are typically slow summer months. It also helps Amazon promote an early start to the back-to-school and college shopping period, according to JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth.