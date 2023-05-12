Who is Linda Yaccarino, reportedly Twitter's next CEO?

Linda Yaccarino, here in 2022, is leaving NBCUniversal amid reports that Elon Musk has selected her to take over as CEO of Twitter.

 Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Twitter may soon have an ad sales veteran in charge, after months of hemorrhaging advertisers under owner Elon Musk.

Linda Yaccarino, a longtime media executive, is leaving her role as chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal amid reports that Musk has selected her to take over as CEO of Twitter.