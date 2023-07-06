What is Threads? Here’s what you need to know about the potential ‘Twitter Killer’

In this photo illustration, the home page of the social media application Threads is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on July 5.

 Chesnot/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.

Threads is already off to a strong start: the app received 30 million sign-ups as of Thursday morning, according to the company, including a large number of brands, celebrities, journalists and many other prominent accounts.