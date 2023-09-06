Wall Street Journal: China bans use of iPhones for government officials

A man holds an iPhone 14 as Apple Inc's new models go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022. China has banned the use of iPhones for central government officials, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

 Thomas Peter/Reuters

Hong Kong/New York (CNN) — China has banned the use of iPhones for central government officials, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Shares in Apple tumbled 3.6% on Wednesday following the news, closing at $182.91 in New York. It marked the biggest daily drop in a month. Before Wednesday, Apple had risen 46% this year.