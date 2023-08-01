Uber’s post-pandemic growth is slowing

Uber's revenue is slowing according to its latest quarter.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Uber has reported that its revenue ticked up 14% last quarter, marking a slower pace of growth than recent quarters when sales surged as riders returned to pre-pandemic habits.

The company on Tuesday reported revenue of $9.2 billion for the quarter ending in June, a 14% increase from the same period last year, just missing Wall Street’s estimates. The number of trips customers took were up 22% in the quarter.