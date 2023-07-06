Twitter threatens to sue Meta after rival app Threads gains traction

 Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Twitter is threatening Meta with a lawsuit after the blockbuster launch of Meta’s new Twitter rival, Threads — in perhaps the clearest sign yet that Twitter views the app as a competitive threat.

On Wednesday, an attorney representing Twitter sent Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a letter that accused the company of trade secret theft through the hiring of former Twitter employees.