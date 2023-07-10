Twitter’s future is in doubt as Threads tops 100 million users

The Threads application is seen running on a mobile device in this photo illustration on July 8 in Warsaw, Poland.

 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Washington (CNN) — Twitter has weathered months, if not years, of mismanagement as well as mass layoffs, frequent service disruptions and an exodus of top advertisers, but the launch of a rival app from Meta could prove to be the final straw.

Threads surpassed 100 million users this weekend, less than a week after it launched, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Monday, marking a staggering feat for any social network and one that puts it on pace to rapidly pass Twitter’s audience size.