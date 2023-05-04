TV and film writers are fighting to save their jobs from AI. They won't be the last

TV and film writers are fighting to save their jobs from AI. They won't be the last. Picketing has begun in front of Netflix in Hollywood, California on May 2.

 Stephanie Elam/CNN

By any standard, John August is a successful screenwriter. He's written such films as "Big Fish," "Charlie's Angels" and "Go." But even he is concerned about the impact AI could have on his work.

A powerful new crop of AI tools, trained on vast troves of data online, can now generate essays, song lyrics and other written work in response to user prompts. While there are clearly limits for how well AI tools can produce compelling creative stories, these tools are only getting more advanced, putting writers like August on guard.