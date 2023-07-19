Threads now has ‘tens of millions’ of daily users. But its honeymoon phase may be over

The frenzy around the Twitter competitor, Threads, appears to have come back to Earth.

 Moch Farabi Wardana/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — Two weeks after Meta launched its Twitter competitor Threads and received an unprecedented amount of user signups, the frenzy around the app appears to have come back to Earth.

After surpassing 100 million user sign-ups in less than a week, user engagement on Threads has slowed. Threads daily active users fell from 49 million on July 7, two days after its launch, to 23.6 million users last Friday, according to a report published this week by web traffic analysis firm Similarweb. The app’s average usage time also fell from 21 minutes to 6 minutes over the same timeframe.