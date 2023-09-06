The US government is investigating China’s breakthrough smartphone

Customers experience the newly released Huawei Mate 60 Pro flagship phone at Huawei's flagship store in Shanghai, China, on September 5. The United States government is seeking more information about the Chinese smartphone powered by an advanced chip.

 Costfoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — The United States government is seeking more information about the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, a Chinese smartphone powered by an advanced chip.

The new flagship device, which reportedly includes a new 5G Kirin 9000s processor developed specifically for Chinese manufacturer Huawei, recently shocked industry experts who didn’t understand how the company would have the technology to make such a chip following sweeping efforts by the United States to restrict China’s access to foreign chip technology.